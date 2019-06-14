Popular Soccersixes offering free entry to teams in St Helens

Soccersixes, The UK’s leading provider of six-a-side football, are making their leagues more accessible to the community by offering free entry to teams.



The league operates on Wednesday evenings at Ruskin Drive Stadium and is affiliated to the FA.

Qualified referees are used to officiate games and all games are 40 minutes long.

The weekly fee to play is from £3.50 per player and each team play one game per week.

Fixtures and league tables are on the league website and updated on a weekly basis.

More than 100 players take part in the league each week and any standard of player or team are welcome to join. Teams can sign up as teams or individual players and individual players will be entered into a team.

Soccersixes Director Matt Scoffham said: ‘We are proud to provide a successful community event in the area on a weekly basis and also assist in increasing participation in football.

"Many players attend the weekly event and over the years it has become more popular.

"Anyone over 16 years old can play in the league and any standard of player or team can enter. Our community event has been praised for providing an organised weekly sports event where people can meet and play sport in a safe and friendly environment."

While the 11-a-side season is currently closed season, 6-a-side leagues operate all year round.

If you are a player or team who wish to enter a team into Soccersixes weekly league join at www.soccersixes.net or alternatively call the League Manager Jake on 07969 042067 for more information.