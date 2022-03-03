Pilks thrash Atherton ahead of crunch game against Blackpool

Pilks face a key game against Blackpool this weekend

Nap-happy Pilkington set the stage for arguably the most crucial match of their NWCL first division season so far after drubbing neighbours Atherton at Ruskin Drive last night (Wednesday).

It moved them into fourth spot in the table ahead of AFC Blackpool who they entertain on Saturday in a six-pointer as they attempt to claim at least a play-off spot.

But the one-sided scoreline didn't seem to be on the cards when the visitors grabbed a 15th minute lead through Oliver Culkin and early on the tension of the occasion and how precious the three points at stake were gripped boss Stephen Paltry's boys before they regained their composure.

The turning point came mid-way through the half when ice-cool Phil Marsh slotted home a spot kick and the hosts visibly improved in confidence and know-how.

At the same time, Rovers showed defensive defiance until the 52nd minute - Andrew Presho giving the Glassmen the lead and they never really looked back from that point..

Gary Kenny (68 mins) added a third before Marsh doubled his tally on 83 minutes. leaving Callun Laird to deal the nap hand in injury time.

Teams - Pilks: Jones Presho, Parry, Giglio, Cottington, Kenny, Watson, Cunliffe, Laird, Marsh, Prescott. Subs: Moore (N.), Samson, Farr, Bickerstaffe, Bowyer.

Atherton: Culkin, Smith, Dooley, Tayo, Ikin, Dainty, Chadwick, Rawsthorn, O, Neill, Moor (D.), Comber. Subs: Boyles, Abbott, Reeves, Howell, Rufus.