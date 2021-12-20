Pilks suffer surprise home defeat against Ashton Town

Pilks suffered a surprise home defeat against Ashton Town

Three matches in the space of six days, including an energy-sapping FA Vase defeat, seems to have taken its toll on the Glassmen.

They were out-thought and out-manoeuvred by mid-table neighbours Ashton at Ruskin Drive on Saturday but no one can dispute the visitors' right to pick up the points in what was a surprise outcome.

It also dented fourth-placed Pilk's hopes of closing the gap between themselves and other NWCL first division title rivals - Golcar United (51 points), Bury FC (49), Holker Old Boys (46) and Dave Tickle's side (41).

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Glassmen must push only their second league defeat at home this season to the back of their minds and concentrate fully on the programme ahead when, hopefully, top striker Callum Laird and the influential Adam Gilchrist will be available for selection.

The lack of bite up front was evident against Ashton who snatched a 20th minute lead through Tyler Magee and never looked back.

Noah Robson (55 mins) and Mwiya Malumo (62 mins) added to their tally before substitute Deklan Hill netted the hosts' consolation goal. six minutes from the end.

Teams - Pilks: Heal, Cottington, Howard, Giglio, Kenny, Curtis, Bickerstaffe, Bate, Marsh, White,Quirk. Subs: Hill (D.), Taylor, Prescott, Rutherford.

Ashton Town, Cookson, Stanley, Ibrahim, Kennon, Noonan, Hill (C.), Edgerton, Sharp, Magee, Robson, Malumo. Subs: Stepans, Grindrod, Wright, Smith.