Pilks suffer shock defeat against lowly Darwen
PILKINGTON 0 AFC DARWEN 4
Pilks slumped to an embarrassing defeat against the north east Lancashire strugglers at Ruskin Drive last night (Wednesday), suffering another dent in a bid to reach the NWCL first division play-offs.
Worse still, they are away on Saturday to runaway leaders Bury FC and will have to play far better if they hope to take anything positive from the fixture.
Darwen - anchored 19th in the table and one rung off the bottom of the league ladder which is propped up by St Helens Town - looked to be on a hiding to nothing but defied all the pre-match forecasts by collecting three well-earned points
It was a night when the Glassmen flattered to deceive and can have no complaints about the final outcome as the scoreline indicates.
The visitors grabbed a 20th minute lead through Ryan Steele and doubled their advantage early in the second half - Leon Creech tapping-in a cross from Rio Wilson-Heyes.
Pilks remained in the game until the 69th minute but there was no way back after a shot rebounded off goalkeeper Andrew Heal and the ever-alert Sam Knowles was on hand to glide the ball home.
Five minutes later Wilson-Heyes added a fourth, heading home after the ball had struck the goal frame.
Teams - Pilkington: Heal, Sampson, Howard, Giglio, Cottington, Kenny, Watson, Cunliffe, Laird, Marsh, Prescott. Subs: Moore, Presho, Bowyer, Burn.
Darwen: Holden, Cumpsty, Entwistle, Lynch, Smalley, Middlehurst, Flitcroft, Knowles, Creech, Steele, Wilson-Heyes. Subs: Jarrold, Takpe, Islam, Johnson, Gorman.