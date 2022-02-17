Pilks suffer shock defeat against lowly Darwen

Pilks lost at home to Darwen

Pilks slumped to an embarrassing defeat against the north east Lancashire strugglers at Ruskin Drive last night (Wednesday), suffering another dent in a bid to reach the NWCL first division play-offs.

Worse still, they are away on Saturday to runaway leaders Bury FC and will have to play far better if they hope to take anything positive from the fixture.

Darwen - anchored 19th in the table and one rung off the bottom of the league ladder which is propped up by St Helens Town - looked to be on a hiding to nothing but defied all the pre-match forecasts by collecting three well-earned points

It was a night when the Glassmen flattered to deceive and can have no complaints about the final outcome as the scoreline indicates.

The visitors grabbed a 20th minute lead through Ryan Steele and doubled their advantage early in the second half - Leon Creech tapping-in a cross from Rio Wilson-Heyes.

Pilks remained in the game until the 69th minute but there was no way back after a shot rebounded off goalkeeper Andrew Heal and the ever-alert Sam Knowles was on hand to glide the ball home.

Five minutes later Wilson-Heyes added a fourth, heading home after the ball had struck the goal frame.

Teams - Pilkington: Heal, Sampson, Howard, Giglio, Cottington, Kenny, Watson, Cunliffe, Laird, Marsh, Prescott. Subs: Moore, Presho, Bowyer, Burn.