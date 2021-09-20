Pilks suffer heavy defeat in top of table clash

Pilkington suffered a heavy defeat against Golcar in their top of the table NWCL first division clash at Ruskin Drive on Saturday

Pilkington suffered a culture shock in this top of the table NWCL first division clash at Ruskin Drive on Saturday - being hit for six by their title rival from West Yorkshire.

Five of the visitors' goals came in the first half and by the interval it was all over as a contest bar the shouting.

The Glassmen simply didn't know what had hit them after conceding the first goal with only a couple of minutes on the watch and eventually it became a damage-limitation exercise for the home club who had gone into the fixture in pole position on goal difference.

They were stunned when Danny Naidole struck the first early blow and things got gradually worse.

Ashley Flynn (18 and 22 mins) added salt to the growing wounds and after Adam Gilchrist (28 mins) cut the deficit, United completed a nap hand through Naidole and then Buddy Cox on the stroke of half-time.

Pilkington, who were now playing for their pride, hit back via a 57th minute Phil Marsh goal before Flynn (82 mins) completed his hat-trick for the Huddersfield-based club, who now top the NWCL first division table on 24 points, two more than Pilks and Holker Old Boy and three ahead of Bury AFC.

Teams - Pilkington: Andrew Heal, Danny Bate, Adam Howard, Marcus Giglio, Wade Rutherford, Gary Kenny, Steve Wolhuter. Adam Neill, Adam Gilchrist,Phil Marsh, Nathan Quirk. Subs: Taylor Prescott, Callium Laird, Chris Cottington, Paul Watson.

Golcar Utd: Henry Stead, Dan Stocker,Leon Henry, Jake Barrett, Kiero Lawrence, Joseph Skarz,Lee Bradshaw, Alex Hallam, Ashly Flynn, Buddy Cox, Dan Naidole. Subs: Nick Crane, Matthew Stor, Michael Fish, Ben Burnett, Adrian Igielski.

Attendance: 101.