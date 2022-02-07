Pilks suffer defeat against Holker in battle for play-off place

Pilks lost 2-0 against Holker

Pilkington's hopes of clinching a play-off spot in the NWCL division one table are receding fast.

The Glassmen have now lost four and drawn two of their last six matches - the latest coming against third-in-the-table Holker - and the importance of their derby match with St Helens Town on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) cannot be stressed too highly.

Not too many months ago Pilks were riding on the crest of a wave, going further than ever before in the FA Vase and in shouting distance of top spot in the league but their form has recently dipped faster than a roller coaster.

But they will be expected to overturn their ground-sharing rivals, who currently prop up the table, and three points will give them a much-needed boost as the season reaches a critical point.

Pilkington can have no excuses for their weekend setback against the Cumbrians who dominated the game for long spells at a time and were also denied two more goals by the width of the crossbar.

The promotion-chasing Old Boys were given a flying start when Jason Walker struck after only four minutes and then put themselves in a strong position shortly after the half-time break via a Gareth Smith goal and never looked back.

''They were the best team we have played this season,'' tweeted one Pilk's fan after the final whistle - and who would disagree with him?

Teams - Pilkington: Heal, Sampson, Howard, Giglio, Cottington, Kenny, Presho, Cunliffe, Marsh, Prescott, Hill. Subs: Burn, Jones, Bickerstaffe, Quirk, Wellstead.

Holker: Stephens, Amison, Smith, Woodend, Mellen. Allington, Hodgson, Watkin, Walker, Paterson, Collins. Subs: Baynes, Dawson, Joel, McGladdery, Coombe.