Pilks still chasing play-off spot after win over Cleator Moor

Pilks are still chasing a play-off spot

Pilkington moved into fifth spot after this hard-fought victory at Ruskin Drive over the gritty Cumbrians and also kept the pressure on the clubs ahead of them in the NWCL League first division table.

Bury AFC look odds-on favourites to lift the crown with a nine point advantage over their nearest challengers, Golcar United, but a few other clubs haven't ruled out promotion via the play-offs.

The Glassmen will be hoping to clinch a spot but their immediate focus will be centred on two games in the space of a few days - home matches against Atherton LR on Wednesday (kick-off 7.45pm) and sixth-placed AFC Blackpool on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any slip ups will probably end their chances of completing the season on a high but nothing is over until the fat lady sings - something they may have learned against Celtic on Saturday when failing to stamp their overall superiority on proceedings after establishing a 3-0 interval lead.

Paul Watson's goal after 17 minutes gave the hosts an ideal start and they looked home and dry when Marcus Giglio (29 mins) and Phil Marsh (31 mins) added to the tally before the half-time whistle sounded.

It looked a mountainous task for Celtic but they showed their battling qualities to reduce the deficit to 3-1 after 48 minutes through Kieran Maguire.

It wasn't, however, sufficient to turn the tide as Andrew Presho (52 mins) netted a fourth before Tom Mahone responded with a second goal for the visitors five minutes from the end.

Teams - Pilks: Heal, Presho, Parry, Giglio, Cottington, Kenny, Watson, Cunliffe, Laird, Marsh, Prescott. Subs: Moore, Sampson, Bowyer, Graham, Boylan, Bickerstaffe.