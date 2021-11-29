Pilks still await date for FA Vase clash with AFC Liverpool

Pilkington FC were still awaiting confirmation surrounding the date of their FA Vase third round tie at AFC Liverpool.

The delay has been caused by the fact that on the same afternoon (Saturday, December 11) ground owners Marine are at home to Ramsbottom United in the NPL and that takes priority due to AFC Liverpool only being 'tenants'.

Pilkington secretary Paul Pinder said: ''We've asked the FA to switch the fixture to the following afternoon and are awaiting an answer.''

The competition, which St Helens Town won 3-2 against neighbours Warrington Town at Wembley in 1987, is now down to the last 64 and at this stage it is almost impossible to predict a winner .

The stronger-looking teams left after round three will fancy their chances of going all the way to Wembley and also add a few bob to their club coffers.

The Glassmen have already picked up winning prize money to date and if they overcome AFC Liverpool a smiling bank manager will welcome a cheque worth £1,125.