Pilks' slump continues with heavy defeat at Bacup

Three defeats on the bounce has resulted in a far from Merry Christmas and Happy New Year for Pilks, who now seem to have blown their chances of lifting the NWCL first division title this season.

Stranger things have happened but since their FA Vase defeat at the hands of AFC Liverpool a few weeks ago form has dipped alarmingly and they will now have to pull out all the stops to hold on to their current fourth spot.

Neither will things get any easier this weekend as they visit second-in-the championship race, Golcar United.

The latest drubbing came at West View yesterday (Monday), despite the boost of a fourth minute goal from Deklan Hill.

The North East Lancashire outfit were quick to respond and went in at the interval 2-1 ahead through goals from Byrne (12 mins) and Hall (14 mins) and from that point they were the dominant force.

Byrne struck again after 57 minutes, leaving Hall to complete his hat-trick with a 76th minute goal and a last-gasp spot kick after being fouled in the box.

Teams - Bacup: Turner, Siddle (R.), Hancock, Warren, Fallon, Hewitt, Siddle (K.), ,Hussey, Hall, Byrne, Mellor, Subs:Gerwin, Walne, Burton, Pilling. Howard.