Pilks skipper suffers serious ankle injury as game abandoned

Dean Curtis

The injury was sustained in the early stages of the game which after a prolonged delay and the arrival of an ambulance was abandoned with the blessing of the officials and both clubs.

It was later diagnosed as a dislocated ankle with two breaks and is expected to keep the defender out of action for the rest of the campaign.

The body blow couldn't have occurred at a worse time for the Glassmen who have their sights firmly fixed on making the play-offs and currently lie fifth in the table.

Bury FC top the division on 63 points followed by Golcar United (60), Holker Old Boys (56), Bacup Borough (44) and Pilks (42).

Both Pilks and Cleator Moor have also been in touch with Curtis since the incident and one fan also tweeted: ''I was at the game today and it's never nice to see a player get hurt.

''A speedy recovery and I hope to see you back in action in the near future. Respect, too, for both clubs at the way they handled the situation.''