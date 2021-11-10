Pilks promotion charge stalls with defeat at Cleator Moor

Pilks dropped points in Cumbria

Promotion-chasing Pilks lost a little ground in the NWCL first division title race last night (Tuesday), returning home empty-handed from their trip to Cumbria.

They now find themselves eight points adrift of leaders Bury and second-placed Golcar United and five behind Holker Old Boys who could go level with their rivals at the top if they beat St Helens Town at Ruskin Drive tomorrow night (Thursday).

It was a disappointing performance by the Glassmen against their lowly rivals but they can have no complaints about the final scoreline.

The hosts took a 43rd minute lead in a tight opening first half through Jack Hunter and shortly after the interval added a second through Jay Weatherill.

It remained that way until Kyle Graham slotted home a third in the 89th minute, ending all hopes of the visitors pulling the fat out of the fire.

Teams - Celtic: Rule, Hunter, Smith, Little, Reid, Tatton, Mahone, Graham, Birdsall, Weatherill, Ward. Subs: Maguire, Close, Charlton.