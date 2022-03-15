Pilks play-off hopes hit with defeat at Ilkley

The latest standings

Pilkington's hopes of reaching the NWCL first division play-offs suffered an unwanted blow at the MPM Stadium on Saturday - and all the damage was done by the deadly striking power of' 'speedy' Kevin Gonzalez Mele.

The Ilkley front runner smashed home a hat-trick against a way below-par visitors who had to play second fiddle for long spells at a time.

Mele gave an early hint of his finishing ability when he grabbed the opening goal after only 10 minutes and then added two more in the early stages of the second half.

Pilks, who have seen better days, replied with an 81st minute goal from Marcus Perry, but If they are to achieve a play-off spot they need to up the ante tonight (Tuesday) when facing arguably their most vital fixture of the campaign so far - an away trip to leaders and title favourites Bury AFC.

Teams - Ilkley: Edney, Edmonds, Pearson, Brown, Swift, Parker, Gomersall, Hewitt, Mela, Hunt, Smith. Subs: George, Reape, Nightingale, Nixon, Atkinson.