Pilks maintain fine start to season with win over Ilkley

Pilkington had to overcome the shock of conceding an early goal against lowly Ilkley at Ruskin Drive before bouncing back to earn a hard-earned victory.

The race for top spot in the first division of the NWCL is already hotting up, even though the season is only a few months old.

Pilkington had to overcome the shock of conceding an early goal against lowly Ilkley at Ruskin Drive on Saturday before bouncing back to earn a hard-earned victory.

It took their points total to 26 - one adrift of leaders AFC Bury and the same number as third-placed Holker Old Boys.

Ilkley snatched a seventh minute lead through Tom Smith who tapped home a George Gomersall cross but by the interval the host had edged ahead, thanks to goals from Adam Gilchrist and Declan Hill and set the stage for an interesting second half in which Gomersall brought the scores level after 53 minutes.

The title chasers, however, weren't to be denied and regained the initiative through a 57th minute effort by Phil Marsh, leaving Callum Laird to end the Yorkshire club's hopes with an injury- time fourth goal.

Teams - Pilks: Heal, Bate, Cottington, Wolhute, Rutherford, Kenny, Gilchrist, Neil, Laird, Hill Giglio. Subs: Marsh, Quirk, Curtis.

Ilkley: Gladding, Heaton, Smith (M.), Nightingale, Swift, Pearson, Davis, Hewitt Smith (T.), Brown, Flemming. Subs: Parker Gomersall, Hughes.