Pilks keep on heels of leaders with win over Garstang

Pilks defeated Garstang 3-2

It's far too early in the season to predict the outcome of the NWCL first division championship race other than to say at least four clubs are currently jockeying for top spot.

Golcar United moved into pole position following a 2-1 home win over St Helens Town at the weekend and have 36 points from 15 games - one ahead of Holker Old Boys - while previous pacemakers Bury AFC dropped to third place on 34 after their scheduled fixtures against Chadderton was postponed.

Fourth placed Pilkington are also breathing down their rivals' necks on 30 points following a hard fought victory over Garstang at Ruskin Drive on Saturday - their ninth league success of the season so far.

Hot-shot Callum Laird gave the Glassmen a fourth minute lead but the Preston club - loitering in the bottom half of the table - levelled matters through Jacob Salisbury after 20 minutes

Phil Marsh quickly restored the home side's lead and it seemed at that stage as if the visitors were about to feel the full weight of the hosts' attack.

But to their credit, they defended doggedly after the break until Laird's second goal in the 62nd minute gave Pilks a two-goal cushion.

It didn't, however, signal the end of the visitors' resistance as Zack Clarke slotted home a 73rd minute penalty to set up a nerve-tingling finale.

Teams - Pilkington: Heal, Cottington, Howard ,Giglio, Curtis (D.), Kenny, Gilchrist, Bate, Laird, Hill, Marsh. Subs: Rutherford, Taylor, Curtis (K.), Neil, Watson.

Garstang: Catlow, Birch, Nagy, McCann, Reader, Grundy, Salisbury, Sailor, Squires, Noblet, Hamilton.Subs: Clarke, Dickson, Hancox, Harrison, Pye.

Attendance: 75.

On Saturday, Pilks will be away to eighth-placed Campion who have only lost one of their last six matches .