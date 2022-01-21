Pilks entertain Cleator Moor as they push for play-off spot

Pilks will be pushing for a play-off spot

The Ruskin Drive outfit currently lie in fifth position and trail leaders Bury AFC by 19 points and are 16 adrift of second placed Golcar United, but assistant coach Lee Jenkinson hasn't ruled out a spot in the play-offs.

"That is our goal now,'' insisted Jenkinson, who will be hoping the club regains their early season form which included a best-ever run in the FA Vase.

But no one needs to tell the Glassmen that they need more strength in depth to impact further on the non-league scene and that is their ultimate aim.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenkinson said: ''We need cover for every position which means the players will all be fighting for a first team spot week-in and week--out.''

Pilks. who arranged an 11th-hour friendly last weekend due to having no regular league fixture, will hopefully have licked themselves into shape for the visit of Cleator Moor Celtic on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

The Cumbrians are languishing in the bottom half of the table but Jenkinson warned: "They are a good footballing side and like playing on our surface and we will not be underestimating them.

"We are now facing a tough battle to reach the play-offs and our next set of fixtures will be the most crucial part of the season so far.''

Rivals St Helens Town have different priorities and top of the list is escaping from the foot of the table but a trip to title chasing Holker Old Boys on Saturday presents a formidable hurdle.

Town have only won three league encounters this season and will have to pull out all the stops if they are to buck the trend.

Neighbours Prescot Cables are facing a similar problem in the NPL west division table and will be hoping to build on last week's 3-0 home win over Kidsgrove when they entertain mid-table Bootle on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.