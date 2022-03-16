Pilks edged out by leaders Bury

BURY AFC 2 PILKINGTON 1

By John Yates
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 4:58 pm
Pilks lost at leaders Bury

Two defeats in the space of a few days have severely dented the Glassmen's chance of reaching the NWCL first division play-offs.

The latest setback came against title favourites Bury AFC last night (Tuesday) in front of more than 1,000 fans.

As expected, it was a tight affair with both teams giving it their best shots from start to finish, but Pilks were left to rue the early second-half dismissal of Callum Laird for a poor tackle on Jono Hunt - not the first occasion this season that the striker had been giving his marching orders.

It was an unwanted body blow for the visitors who fought bravely to surmount the sending off and an already 2-1 deficit but couldn't find sufficient power to grab at least a share of the spoils.

All three goals came in the first half of an entertaining 90 minutes in which The Shakers were given a confidence-boost by netting through Tom Greaves after only 120 seconds.

But it failed to rock the Glassmen who replied with a Marcus Perry equaliser four minutes later as both sides vied for supremacy.

Bury, beaten only once in league action all season, then regained the lead just after the half-hour mark via a Lewis Gilby goal and managed to hang on to their slender lead.

Teams - Bury: Atkinson, Williams, Kenny, Rowney, Hunt, Moore, Gilboy, Greaves, Wharton, Obasato. Subs: O'Brien, MacDevitt, Brazel, McQuad, Chippendale.

Pilkington : Jones, Presho, Parry, Giglio, Samson, Cottington, Parry, Bathgate, Laird, Marsh, Prescott. Subs: Moore, Bowyer, Wellstead, Farrar, Cunliffe.