Pilks earn draw against top of table Bury

Pilks drew 2-2 with Bury

A crucial goal 20 minutes from time denied Pilkington three valuable points in this top four clash at Ruskin Drive last night (Wednesday).

The Glassmen had battled their way back from a 1-0 interval deficit against the NWCL first division leaders and favourites to pick up the title and looked on course for victory until a 75th minute goalkeeping error proved fatal.

Andrew Heal did not appear to spot the lurking Tom Greaves who nicked the ball and slotted it into an empty net.

It was a body blow for the hosts but guaranteed a grandstand finish in which strong defensive play stopped Greaves from completing his hat-trick

A winning goal at such a late stage would have been harsh on Pilkington - but a share of the spoils was probably a fair result.

Greaves had given Bury a 20th minute lead but the home side responded with goals from Deklan Hill (57 mins) and Callium Laird (63 mins) before Greaves' bizarre equaliser.

It keeps the Glassmen in the title race on 27 points behind Bury (34), Golcar United (33) and Holker Old Boys (32).

Teams - Pilkington: Heal, Bate, Cottington, Giglio, Curtis (D,) Kenny, Gilchrist, Howard, Laird, Hill, Marsh. Subs: Rutherford, Taylor, Maddocks, Curtis (K.). Neill.

Bury: Hartley, Williams, Kenny, Rowley, Moore, Ibrahim, Gilboy, Brazel, Greaves, Obasoto, Subs: McDevitt, Roberts, Chppendale, Downing, Oluwabi, Foxebiyi.

Referee: Thomas Fox.