Pilks denied win by Campion keeper heroics

Pilks had to settle for a draw at Campion

Pilkington will look on this result as two points dropped rather than one gained as they battle for top spot in the first division of the NWCL.

They are currently lying in fourth spot on 31 points, five adrift of Holker Old Boys and Golcar United and seven behind leaders Bury FC and tomorrow night (Tuesday) travel to Cleator Moor Celtic, kick-off 7.45pm, before entertaining Steeton on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

It's busy and tough period for the Glassmen which included a fascinating home tie against Burscough in the FA Vase on November 20 and they will be boosted by the news that their visitors have lost the services of ace marksman Josh Quarless, who has joined Northern Premier League club City of Liverpool and it is no coincidence that the Linnets lost their first league match since October 2 on Saturday, going down 2-1 against Prestwich Heys at the new Community Ground.

But first things first and the lads will be totally focused on tomorrow's trip to Cumbria and hoping for maximum points and better finishing than they showed against Campion at the weekend.

They held the upper hand for a large part of the game and this was reflected when home goalkeeper Bradley Emmerson was named as the player of the match.

He made one or two stunning saves to keep Pilks at bay as both sides tried to deliver the killer blow.

The visitors struck through Phil Marsh after 12 minutes but Campion drew level with a freakish goal 13 minutes later when a corner from Nicky Boshell was caught in a swirling wind and left goalkeeper Andrew Heal stranded.

Conditions deteriorated further in the second half and despite both sides trying to knock the ball about, the only winner was the elements.

Teams - Campion: Emmerson, Kearsley, Carney, Eastwood, Rhodes, Graham , Ferguson, Maltby, Kirby, Boshell,Keane. Subs: Sykes, Ulrichsen, Crossley.