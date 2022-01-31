Pilks denied late winner in 2-2 draw at Garstang

Pilks drew 2-2 at Garstang

Pilkington will look on this result at Hudson Park on Saturday as two points lost rather than one gained and were also left cursing their luck when they struck the goal frame in the dying seconds.

A winning strike at that stage would have been priceless in their bid to reach the NWCL first division play-offs now the top two spots seem out of their reach, even though they have games in hand on other rivals.

Like the Glassmen, the Preston side still have aspirations of earning a play-off place and just as predicted it was a cagey opening with both sides cancelling each other out.

Pilkiington eventually broke the deadlock after 33 minutes through Taylor Prescott before Joseph Noblet levelled matters on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.

The hosts - a strong and physical side - then edged in front after 52 minutes through Cameron Ross but 15 minutes later Paul Watson restored parity and set up a nerve-racking finale in which both sides went for the jugular without further success.

Teams - Garstang: Catlow, Ross, Nagy, Grundy, Reader, Squires, Sailor, Clarke, Noblet, Murphy. Subs: Deaves, Seear, Birch, Walker, Midgley.

Pilkington: Jones, Moore, Howard, Gigilo, Cottington, Kenny, Watson, Cunliffe, Marsh, Prescott, Hill.

Subs: Bickerstaffe, Burn, Presho, Samson.