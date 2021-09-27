Pilks defeat Runcorn to set up FA Vase clash with West Allotment Celtic

Pilkington FC have been drawn at home to Northern League West Allotment Celtic in the first round of the FA Vase

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs and has all the makings of a fascinating tie.

Neither club will know a great deal about one another but with ground advantage in their favour the Ruskin Drive outfit will start slight favourites on the day.

Celtic were formed in 1928 in West Allotment, a village in North Tyneside, The club played in junior leagues for their first 55 years.

They then joined the Northern Alliance in 1983 and won the title eight times before joining the Northern League in 2004 and went on to the Northern League Second Division, gaining promotion to Division One, where they remained until 2011 when they suffered relegation.

West Allotment have participated in the FA Vase since the mid-1980s and have reached the fourth round (the last 32 stage) twice in their history (2003–04 and 2004–05). They entered the FA Cup for the first time in 2005–06, and have yet to progress beyond the preliminary round stage.

Pilks reached the first round stage of the FA Vase with an impressive 4-1 away victory over Runcorn Town on Saturday.

Facing a team one league above them in the NWCL set up, the Glassmen were in total command for long spells at a time, especially in the second half when they breached the Town defence three times.

Goals came from Deklan Hill (19 mins), Gary Kenny (51 mins), Callan Laird (70 mins) and Nathan Quinn (79 mins), while the hosts replied through Dale Jennings' 21st minute penalty.

Teams - Town: Reid, Jones, Blackham, Richards, James, Turner, Holmes, Cox, Greenop, Jennings, Holsgrove. Subs: Excell, Holt, Antoine, Shaw, Hunt.

Pilks: Heal, Bate, Cottington, Wolhuter, Curtis, Kenny, Gilchrist, Neill, Laird, Hill, Watson. Subs: Rutherford, Taylor, Quirk, Prescott.