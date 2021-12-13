Pilkington's Wembley dreams ended by AFC Liverpool

Pilkington's dreams of a Wembley visit are over after a narrow defeat at AFC Liverpool

Pilkington's dreams of following Saints to Wembley are over - denied a place in the last 32 of the FA Vase by the heroics of goalkeeper Jack McGovern.

The AFC Liverpool's last line of defence produced a string of telling saves, including a 'worldie' from Deklan Hill, as Dave Tickle's side tried desperately to wipe out a 50th minute Luke Stephens goal which followed a corner kick flighted to the back post..

Defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for the NWCL first division side who were more than a match for their rivals in a tie which could have gone either way.

Who knows what might have happened if skipper Adam Gilchrist had been fit and leading striker Callum Laird not suspended, but that is pure speculation and now all thoughts must be focused on promotion to the NWCL premier division, starting with a trip to Chadderton on Wednesday (kick-off 7.45) followed by a home fixture against Ashton Town on Saturday (kick-off 3pm). .

Pilks are fourth in the table at the moment but their overall performances this season suggest they are capable of launching a serious challenge for the title alongside Golcar United, Holker Old Boys and Bury AFC.

Teams - AFC Liverpool: Jack McGovern, Phil Heron, Brad Owens, Lee McConchie, Luke Stephens, David Thomas, Jessie Dowling, Jay Howell, Olly Sanderson, Callum Schorah, Kyle Schorah. Subs: Billy McCarthy, Anthony Lyons, Mike Speed, Adam Bodell.

Pilkington: Andrew Heal, Chris Cottington, Adam Howard, Marcus Giglio, Gary Kenny, Dean Curtis, Adam Neill, Daniel Bate, Phil Marsh, Deklan Hill, Nathan Clarke. Subs: Taylor Prescott, Wade Rutherford, Matthew Burn, Ellis Taylor, Jake Bickerstaffe.

Along with the players, no one will have been more disappointed with the FA Vase result than club chairman Jimmy Woodyer. who knows what it's like to lose in the final of the Vase.