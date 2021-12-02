Pilkington stage fund-raising 'women's takeover weekend'

Pilkington FC need your support both on and off the field this weekend.

December 5 marks the 100th anniversary of the 50-year ban on women's soccer and Pilkington, who have men, women's and girls' teams, will be celebrating the lifting of the restrictions with a two-day event, shining the spotlight on their fairer sex footballers.

Club spokesperson Rebecca Matter said: ''Contrary to popular belief, women’s football has always drawn in huge crowds and support, even during the 1800s!

''However, it was during World War I when the women’s game was gaining momentum and with most British men away fighting in Europe, they were able to work and play football with freedom.

''However, on December 5, 1921, the FA banned women from playing on Football League grounds, saying the sport was quite unsuitable for females and ought not to be encouraged."

Rebecca added: ''Thankfully, in a momentous move for the future of the women’s game, the ban was lifted in 1971, two years after the Women’s Football Association was founded.''

On Saturday, the men's team will be at home to South Liverpool in a North West Counties League first division fixture (kick-off 3pm) and then the following day (kick-off noon) the ladies' side entertain Southport FC.

Ticket sales and fund-raising will go towards helping the women’s team to buy new equipment and training gear.

However, 25 per cent of all donations will go to the Chrysalis Centre for Change - a local women's charity which supports those suffering from mental health and domestic abuse.

The women will also be collecting food donations for Teardrops who are helping to provide those who are less fortunate with hampers this Christmas.

So, if you’re thinking of heading to Ruskin Drive this weekend, remember to take such items as: cereal, beans, pasta sauce, curry sauce, tinned potatoes, tinned vegetables, tinned hot dogs, tinned ham/corn beef/spam, fruit, custard rice puddings,and Christmas-style food.

These can also be dropped off at Teardrops hub, 110 Crab Street, St Helens and it's all for a worthy cause.