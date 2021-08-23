Pilkington maintain fine start to NWCL season

Pilkington remain among the front runners in the first division of the NWCL after a hard-earned home victory on Saturday.

Pilkington remain among the front runners in the first division of the NWCL after a hard-earned home victory over their Greater Manchester rivals on Saturday.

The Glassmen were under a great deal of pressure at times but stubborn and resolute defending was the key to their victory, leaving them on 13 points and one adrift of leaders Bury and the same number as AFC Blackpool and Golcar Athletic.

They got off to a flying start when Phil Marsh netted after only three minutes and held their slender advantage until 20 minutes from the end before conceding an own goal.

It set the stage for a dramatic finale in which substitute Jack Gibney's match-winner with quarter of an hour left proved decisive and a boost ahead of their next two games - at AFC Darwen on Saturday and the trip to Atherton LR on Bank Holiday Monday, both kicking-off at 3pm.

Teams - Pilks: Heal, Burn, Howard, Wolhurter, Presho, Cottingham, Bickerstaffe, Neill, Gilchrist, Marsh, Quirk. Subs: Maddocks, Tickley, Gibney.