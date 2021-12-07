Pilkington FC named NWCL first division team of the month
Pilkington FC have been named as the joint winners of the North West Counties League first division team of the month award for November.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:16 pm
Dave Tickle's outfit played five matches in the month and collected a total of 14 points. but had to share the accolade with Nelson who boasted a similar record.
''We couldn't split the teams after analysising their results during the month,'' said an NWCL spokesperson.
Pilks' most outstanding performance came against neighbours Burscough in an FA Vase tie, grabbing a well merited 3-1 victory and they will be hoping to progress further in the competition when they travel to face AFC Liverpool at Crosby on Sunday, kick-off 2pm.