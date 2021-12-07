Pilkington FC named NWCL first division team of the month

League chairman Paul Lawler (centre) presents the award to Pilks assistant manager Lee Jenkins (left) and club chairman Jimmy Woodyer before the home game against South Liverpool on Saturday

Dave Tickle's outfit played five matches in the month and collected a total of 14 points. but had to share the accolade with Nelson who boasted a similar record.

''We couldn't split the teams after analysising their results during the month,'' said an NWCL spokesperson.