Pilkington face trip to AFC Liverpool in FA Vase

Pilks face a derby clash in the FA Vase

They have been paired with NWCL premier division club AFC Liverpool who ground-share with Crosby outfit Marine.

AFC Liverpool is an independent football club set up in 2008 by Anfield fans who were priced out of top flight soccer.

The club is owned by the fans and run by the fans and have quickly made their mark in non-league circles and currently lie 15th in the NWCL Premier Division.

Pilkington have more than an outside chance of progressing a step nearer Wembley and if recent results are anything to go by Dave Tickle's side may, in fact, start favorites.

They knocked NWCL Premier Division Burscough out of the competition at the weekend and the Linnets have already defeated the Liverpudlians 6-4 earlier in the league campaign this season.