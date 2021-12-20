O'Halloran hits four on dream Prescot Cables debut

Sam O'Halleron

What a dream debut! Cables new signing Sam O'Halloran hit four first-half goals in this battle of two clubs fighting to escape from the lower reaches of the NPL west division - and went home with the match ball safely tucked under his arm.

The former Colne player, described by his boss, Kevin Lynch as 'an instinctive striker.' lived up to expectations as 18th-placed Prescot notched only their fourth league win of the season against the basement boys from north Shropshire.

The result was done and dusted in the first half as the hosts stormed into an astonishing six goal lead and went on to record their biggest win of the campaign.

It will no doubt act as a confidence-booster to the Hope Street outfit and hopefully they can build on it.

Lynch said: ''I couldn't have asked for more from the lads today - they gave their all.''

A sixth minute penalty converted by Lewis Buckley set the scoring spree in motion and by the interval Market Drayton must have felt they'd been hit by a runaway juggernaut.

O'Halloran grabbed his first in the 27th minute before Matthew Liptrott pounced to add a third with only 10 minutes remaining in the half.

But there was still time for the Pesky Bulls to double their lead, thanks to three more goals from O'Halloran (36 mins, 39 mins and 45 mins) and just to add salt to the wounds of a beleaguered Market Drayton side Taylor Brickell added a seventh early in the

Teams - Prescot Cables: Allen, Schmitdinger, Nugent, Shaw, Hollett, Gregory, Brickell, Liptrott, Buckley, O'Halloran, Mafolio. Subs: Gregson, Colvin, Moore, Rahim, Glennon.