New faces for St Helens Town but they slip to narrow defeat

Liam Caddick

They have snapped up several new players in the past week. including striker Liam Caddick from neighbours Prescot Cables.

Caddick is an experienced campaigner. having played at Burscough, Droylsden, Bangor City and Runcorn Linnets.

He made 11 appearances for the Pesky Bulls this season and will bring additional power to the Town team who have only netted 18 goals in their 16 league matches to date and are still seeking their first win.

Elliot Hughes - an astute midfielder - has come on board from Bootle - and is joined by ex-Ashton Athletic playmaker Thomas Douglas, Derrick Amankwah from Welsh Premier League club Cefn, Dylan Myler (Marine and Ashton Town) and the less experienced Alfie Cunningham and Leon Conway.

''Both are young lads keen to push for a first team spot and that's the type of competition we need,'' said boss David Platt.

A number of the new faces were in the team which travelled to high-flying Golcar United on Saturday but despite a brave performance Town left empty-handed, losing 2-1 after conceding the match-winner six minutes from time.

There was little to choose between the two sides throughout the 90 minutes but Town got a dream start when Stephen Brown put them ahead early on

Title-chasing Golcar snatched an equaliser just before the half hour mark through Daniel Naidole in what was developing into an enthralling encounter..

Both had their chances to claim all three points but the honours went to the hosts when Michael Fish netted the winner in the 84th minute.

Teams - Golcar: Stead, Stocker, Henry, Barrett, Lawrence, Skarz, Willetts, Bradshaw, Cox, Naidole, Hallam. Subs: Stor, Burnett, Fish, Townend, Buchanan.

Town: Vernon, Brown, Robinson, Kamara, Thompson, Onuh, Apperley, Devlin, Caddick, McMahon, Hughes. Subs: Odukomaya, Clegg, Cunningham, Smith, Platt.