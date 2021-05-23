New faces await Pilks and Town next season
Pilkington and St Helens Town will be eagerly awaiting the release of fixtures for the forthcoming football season which is due to start at the end of July, Covid-19 restrictions permitting.
Changes have been made to the non-league structure, including the NWCL first division north, in which the two local clubs compete and they will be joined by a number of new faces.
One welcome return is the arrival of South Liverpool who 30 years or so ago were a leading non-league club and boasted a certain John Aldridge in their ranks when playing at Holly Park before he moved to Anfield to greatly enhance his career.
They are joined by Bradford's Campion from the Northern Counties East Division One and Ilkley Town from the West Yorkshire League.
Format: Pilkington, St Helens Town, Blackpool, Darwen, Ashton Town, Atherton LR, Bacup Borough, Bury, Campion, Chadderton, Cleator Moor Celtic, Daisy Hill, FC Isle of Man, Garstang, Golcar United, Holker Old Boys, Ilkley Town, Nelson, South Liverpool, Steeton.
Prescot Cables will face the following clubs in the Northern Premier League West Division: 1874 Northwich, Bootle, City of Liverpool, Clitheroe, Colne, Glossop North End, Kendal Town, Kidsgrove Athletic, Leek Town, Marine, Market Drayton Town, Mossley, Newcastle Town, Ramsbottom United, Runcorn Linnets, Trafford, Warrington Rylands, Widnes, Workington.