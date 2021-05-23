New faces await Pilks and Town next season

Changes have been made to the non-league structure, including the NWCL first division north

Changes have been made to the non-league structure, including the NWCL first division north, in which the two local clubs compete and they will be joined by a number of new faces.

One welcome return is the arrival of South Liverpool who 30 years or so ago were a leading non-league club and boasted a certain John Aldridge in their ranks when playing at Holly Park before he moved to Anfield to greatly enhance his career.

They are joined by Bradford's Campion from the Northern Counties East Division One and Ilkley Town from the West Yorkshire League.

Format: Pilkington, St Helens Town, Blackpool, Darwen, Ashton Town, Atherton LR, Bacup Borough, Bury, Campion, Chadderton, Cleator Moor Celtic, Daisy Hill, FC Isle of Man, Garstang, Golcar United, Holker Old Boys, Ilkley Town, Nelson, South Liverpool, Steeton.