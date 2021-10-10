New Cables boss sees side slip to defeat against Frickley

Kevin Lynch

New boss Kevin Lynch didn't get the kind of start he wanted as Cables exited the FA Trophy at the second qualifying round stage against their West Yorkshire rivals on Saturday.

The former Colwyn Bay and Marine head coach had to sit in the dug-out and watch his charges succumb to two late goals from Bradley Wells (69 mins and 90 mins) but will have a chance this week to redress the balance with two Northern Premier matches - a home fixture against Widnes on Tuesday (7.45pm) and a short trip to Bootle on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The Widnes clash had originally been pencilled in for last month but was postponed due to a pre-match floodlight failure at Valerie Park.

Co-chairman Matt Roberts said of the newly-appointed manager: “We are delighted to bring Kevin on board, his experience in this league is exactly what we need at this time to take the club forward.

“Kevin is Cables through and through and has a huge affinity with the club. He is someone who we believe the fans can get behind and players will respond to straight away.

“The board understands that Kevin will need time to implement his changes and bring the stability that we need at this time.”