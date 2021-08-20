More early season problems for St Helens Town

St Helens Town crashed to their fourth defeat in five NWCL first division outings against Blackpool

Town's tale of woe goes on! The Ruskin Drive outfit crashed to their fourth defeat in five NWCL first division outings against the Seasiders last night (Thursday) and find themselves one place off the foot of the table.

Blackpool looked the more positive and inventive side early on and snatched a 12th minute lead through Jacob Gregory, who netted from an acute angle.

Gregory doubled the visitors' lead as the half hour approached - outwitting a defender and crashing the ball home from 20 yards.

Town were finding it difficult to build up any rhythm and suffered a further blow early in the second half when Jacob Aspinall increased the visitors' lead.

It left the hosts with a mountain to climb but to their credit they didn't throw in the towel and cut the arrears in the 71st minute through Neil Weaver.

Teams - St Helens Town: McDaid, Robinson, Clegg, Kamara, Atkinson, Morgan, Devlin, McHugh. Okeregha. Weaver, Apperley, Subs: Colford, De-Andrade, Zeinalighaleh, Wolland.

AFC Blackpool: Hall, Hughes, Dawson, McLean, Lawlor,Higham, Gregory, Radcliffe, McKenna, Morris, Roberts. Subs: Wilson, Duffield, Pickering, Buchan, Aspinall.