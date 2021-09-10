Mixed fortunes for Pilks and St Helens Town

Local football round-up

Pilks moved to the top of the table in the NWCL first division on Tuesday night following a convincing 4-1 victory at AFC Blackpool while last night (Thursday) Town lost 3-0 at home to neighbours Ashton. - their 10th game without a single win.

The Glassmen may lose first spot tomorrow (Saturday) when other challengers take centre stage but the local lads are in such a rich vein of form that they look capable of making a serious challenge for the title.

Adam Gilchrist struck twice in the second half, adding to first half goals from Phil Marsh and Adam Howard.

The Seasiders' only response was a 38th minute goal by Jacob Gregory.

Sadly, it was another gloomy night for St Helens who are firmly anchored at the bottom of the league and showing little signs of ending their barren run.

All three Ashton goals came in the second half from James White (54 and 57 mins) and Rustam Stepans in injury time..