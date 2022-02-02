Marsh strike earns Pilks a draw at Golcar

Pilks drew 1-1 at Golcar

Despite back-to-back drawn matches, Pilkington have not yet given up all hopes of reaching the NWCL first division end of season play-offs.

Until it is mathematically impossible, they will battle on in a bid to reach third spot - and a sudden death clash against a step 4 club to earn promotion along with the eventual champions which at this stage looks likely to be Bury.

The Glassmen made a dream start to last night's trip to West Yorkshire, taking the lead through a third minute goal from Phil Marsh, but second in the table Golcar equalised at the midway point of the first half, thanks to a goal from Buddy Cox.

Neither side managed to break the deadlock in the second half and will look on the result as two points lost rather than one gained.

Leading standings: Bury 72 points. Golcar 62, Holker Old Boys 58. Bacup Borough 45, AFC Blackpool 44, Pilkington 43.

Teams - Golcar: Stead, Stocker, Phillips, Crane, Lawrence, Skarz, Barrettt Willetts, Flynn, Cox, Naidole. Subs: Starkey, McLachlan, Burnett, Hallam, Fish.

Pilkington: Neil, Sampson, Howard, Giglio, Cottington, Kenny, Watson, Cunliffe, Marsh, Prescott, Hill. Subs: Burn, Scarry, Bickerstaffe, Quirk.