Marsh hat-trick helps Pilks to victory at Atherton

Pilkington are currently riding on the crest of a wave and six wins from their last eight NWCL first division fixtures now leaves them in second spot behind pacesetters Golcar United, but only on goal difference.

Hero of the hour at Crilly Park was striker Phil Marsh who notched a hat-trick via goals in the 11th, 16th and 66th minutes to add to Adan Gilchrist's earlier opener.

The roles had been reversed on the Saturday when Gilchrist grabbed a hat-trick himself and Marsh struck once in a 4-0 away victory against AFC Darwen at the Anchor Ground.