Marsh double helps Pilks to claim victory at Steeton

Pilks maintained their fine run of form

Any fears Pilkington would be suffering from a hangover following their stunning 3-1 victory over Burscough in the FA Vase at the weekend were allayed last night (Tuesday) when they returned to NWCL first division action and kept their promotion hopes alive.

Neither did the tiring 60-mile drive to Keighley, where the West Yorkshire club stage their home games, affect Dave Tickle's boys in any shape or form and it was only during the opening exchanges that the hosts posed any real threats.

The game was as good as over when the Glassmen plundered three goals in the space of a few first half minutes.

Phil Marsh opened the floodgates with two successive spot kicks midway through the half and then Daniel Bate curled a delightful shot beyond the goalkeeper's reach.

Steeton cut the deficit to 3-1 as half-time approached - Andy Briggs heading home a corner - but Pilks restored their three-goal lead early in the second half when Deklan Hill's cute lob found the back of the net.

The battle for top spot is now really hotting-up with leaders Golcar on 45 points, Holker Old Boys 43, Bury AFC 42 and Pilks 37 with the Shakers having one game in hand on their rivals.

Teams - Steeton: Cross, Morgan, Lynn, Kendall, White, Jeffrey, Subhani, McKiernon,Briggs, Price, Baldwin, Subs: Susoho, Holgate, Khan, Darkin.