Liverpool FC's under 18s clash with Genk switched from Totally Wicked stadium

Liverpool's European U18s clash with Genk at Saints' Total Wicked Stadium and scheduled for this afternoon (Tuesday) has been switched to an alternative venue at the request of the football club.

The UEFA Youth League game will now be played at the Academy in Kirkby with a 2pm kick-off.

Due to the late nature of the switch, it will be impossible to make arrangements for accommodating fans at the match in Kirkby. The game will therefore now be played ‘behind closed doors’.

Anyone who has purchased tickets through St.Helens and requires a refund on their tickets should contact the Totally Wicked Stadium ticket office on 01744 455052 or email ticketoffice@saintsrlfc.com.

The ticket office is open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.