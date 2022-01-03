Late strike denies Prescot Cables share of spoils against Marine

Cables lost at home to Marine

Sreuggling Prescot Cables' bid to escape from the lower reaches of the NPL West Division table suffered another bitter blow against neighbours and table-toppers Marine at Hope Street on New Year's Day.

It was their seventh defeat in the last eight league outings but few can dispute the fact that the Pesky Bulls, currently lying 18th in the 20-strong competition, deserved at least a share of the spoils for their efforts over 90 closely fought minutes.

Both sides had their share of supremacy in a ding-dong derby which attracted a crowd just three short of the 1,000 mark and created a carnival-type atmosphere with the respective sets of supporters getting behind their teams until the final whistle sounded.

For all intents and purposes, it looked like neither side would break the deadlock with only seven minutes of normal time remaining on the clock when the Mariners picked up possession of the ball just inside their own half and floated it forward more in hope than expectation.

But leading goalscorer Neil Kengni reacted quickest to two further aerial passes from team-mates, shrugged off a defender and slid the ball into the corner of the net, leaving goalkeeper Mitchell Allen clutching thin air.

Manager Kevin Lynch, who gave debuts to Louis Shead (on loan from NWCL premier diviion leaders Macclesfield Town and a former Tranmere Rovers youth product) and Harry Farley (signed from South Liverpool), insisted that the club was going in the right direction despite their position in the league ladder and felt the withdrawal through injury of Josh Gregory late on impacted on their cutting edge.

Marine, on the other hand, will point to a missed first-half penalty which knocked them out of their stride somewhat until Kengni settled the issue.

Cables: Allen, Nugent, Farley, Shead, Hollett, Gregory, Liptrott, Devine, Jennings, O'Halleron, Brickell. Subs: Fulton, Colvin, Rahim, Akanda, Agho.