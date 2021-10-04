Late equaliser denies Pilks top spot

Pilks are just one point behind the leaders in the NWCL first division

The season is still in its infancy but the battle for top spot in the first division of the NWCL is already hotting up.

Pilks may have only picked up a point in a draw on their trip to Cumbria on Saturday but they remain within touching distance of the top three, Golcar United, AFC Bury, and AFC Blackpool, who all have 24 points - one more than the local club.

At the same time, they will be cursing their luck - conceding an injury-time equaliser which denied them top spot due to results elsewhere.

The Glassmen made a strong start, despite the near 100 mile journey north, and snatched the lead after only 14 minutes through Deklan Hill and looked good enough to hold on to their slender advantage until substitute Foster pounced at the death.

Teams - Holker OB: Stephens, Mellen (H.), McGladdery, Watkins, Mellen (J.), Amison, McCracken, Paterson, Dawson, Hodgson Reid. Subs: Baynes, Dixon, Foster, Smith.

Pilks: Heal, Bates, Cottington, Wolhuter, Rutherford, Kenny, Gilchrist, Neil, Laird, Hill, Watson. Subs: Marsh, Taylor, Giglio, Curtis.