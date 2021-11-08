Last gasp agony for Prescot Cables at Newcastle

Prescot Cables slipped to a last gasp defeat

There is nothing more frustrating on a football pitch than losing to a last-gasp goal but that was the fate of Cables at the Lyme Valley Stadium on Saturday.

Just when they looked like salvaging a point in their battle to escape from the lower reaches of the Pitching Northern Premier League west division table, they conceded what turned out to be a match-winner in injury-time.

It was the Pesky Bulls' 10th defeat in 14 league games and while it was heart-breaking to lose in such a manner, the Staffordshire hosts were worthy winners.

They dominated the opening exchanges against an overworked Cables'/ defence and showed their intentions when Ethan Vale fired over from a free kick but his second opportunity found the top corner.

The visitors drew level when Jonathan Mafolo hooked the ball home after 25 minutes but by then Newcastle should have been out of sight out of mind with Nathan Morley dragging one of many shots wide of the target.

As home pressure grew, Max Chimenes forced a fine stop by goalkeeper Mitchell Allen, who then saved a penalty from Jack Van Der Laan .

The score remained the same until Van Der Laan made amends for his spot kick miss to seal a hard fought victory.

Teams - Newcastle Town: Mooney, Fishman, McMahon,Vale, Askey, Dennis, Lloyd, Van Der Laan (T.), Chimene, Van De Laan (J), Morley. Subs: Jarman, Baxter, Weldon, Smith