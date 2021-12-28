Laird sees red as Pilks slip to defeat against Nelson

Pilks lost at home to Nelson

Pilks suffered a triple whammy yesterday (Monday), losing ground in their bid for promotion to the premier division of the North West Counties League, having top striker Callum Laird sent off for the second time in a few weeks and losing Adam Neil with a kneecap injury.

The Glassmen cannot afford to lose more players at this stage of the season when the title race begins to hot-up and maybe, in Laird's case, a chat with club ambassador Chris Foy - the St Helens born ex-Barclays Premiership referee - wouldn't go amiss and point him in the right direction.

Neither did it help when the red card was brandished in the first half, leaving Dave Tickle's side an uphill task they were never able to fully master.

Kit Lloyd slammed Nelson ahead 12 minutes from the interval, and although Phil Marsh levelled matters in the 49th minute, an own goal a few minutes later was a bitter pill to swallow.

Substitute Brian Mabhena then wrapped up the points for the north east Lancashire outfit with a late double strike.

Teams - Pilks: Heal, Cottington, Neill, Giglio, Rutherford, Kenny, Marsh, Bickerstaffe, Laird, Hill, Prescott. Subs: Burn, Taylor, Quirk.