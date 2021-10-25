Laird hat-trick helps Pilks to historic FA Vase win

Pilkington FC progressed in the FA Vase

Pilkington created a piece of club history at Ruskin Drive on Saturday, reaching the second round of the Buildingbase FA Vase for first time - and will be looking forward to seeing who they will play when the draw is made today by the FA .

The local lads went into the first round tie as underdogs - and early indications suggested they were in for a tough and testing afternoon as the north east outfit struck twice in the opening 24 minutes.

Gilberto Chapim's bullet-like header broke the deadlock and then Gee Baltazar fashioned an opening for Callum Larmouth, who struck the ball on the volley from just outside the box, and it went flying into the top corner.

It was a double blow to the Glassmen but they turned the tie on its head and went in at the interval 4-2 ahead. Callam Laird's 38th minutes goal - the first of three which the striker netted - ignited the recovery.

Laird struck again after 41 minutes to level matters before Daniel Bate (44 mins) curled a beauty home and the visitors' frustration deepened when they conceded an own goal in first-half injury time.

Any hopes the Northern League division one club had of staging a comeback quickly disappeared when Laird (50 mins) completed a hat-trick and then Deklan Hill struck a few minutes later.

Larmouth responded for the visitors before Adam Neil (87 mins) wrapped up victory, leaving Pilks in seventh heaven