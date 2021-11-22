Laird double sees Pilks progress in FA Vase with win over Burscough

Pilks boss Dave Tickle

Hot-shot Callum Laird's double helped fire underdogs Pilks into the third round of the FA Vase at Ruskin Drive on Saturday - the furthest stage they have reached since first entering the competition.

Laird, who has now netted 17 league and cup goals so far this season, struck either side of the interval before a last-gasp injury-time third wrapped up a memorable and well-merited victory.

Until then, Dave Tickle's boy had been hanging on to a 2-1 advantage in a tie which ebbed and flowed from the start.

No one can begrudge the Glassmen what was one of their best-ever triumphs against a club with a rich history of success and they will now be eagerly awaiting the draw for the next round which will be made today (Monday, November 22).

''This is a competition which we want to win and will give it our best shots,'' said a delighted Tickle, who doesn't need reminding that there will be many potential pitfalls ahead.

Savour it now but then put it to the back of the mind and concentrate on the next two NWCL first division fixtures - Steeton (away, Tuesday) and a trip to Bacup Borough on Saturday.

The Glassmen couldn't have asked for a better start against the Linnets with Laird scoring after only three minutes with a long range lob but Chris Lomax levelled matters midway through the half.

It set up a fascinating second period in which both sides fought tooth and nail for the ascendancy.

Laird restored the homesters' one-goal advantage after 58 minutes and then it was left to substitute Danny Greene to put the result in no doubt three minutes into added on time, rounding goalkeeper Thomas Scott and slotting the ball into the empty net.

Pilks also had to overcome the loss of Adam Gilchrist who suffered tendon and ligament damage to his ankle and looks set to be sidelined for a while.

Teams - Pilkington: Heal, Howard, Neill, Giglio, Curtis, Kenny, Gilchrist, Bate, Laird, Hill, Marsh. Subs Cottington, Taylor, Green, Clarke.