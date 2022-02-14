Laird back with a bang as Pilks win derby clash

Pilks beat local rivals St Helens Town

The boy is back and firing on all cylinders! Hot-shot Callum Laird, who had been serving a lengthy suspension and forced to kick his heels in sheer frustration on the sidelines as Pilks struggled to show any kind of consistency during his absence in the NWCL first division title race, played a major part in this all-St Helens showdown at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

One player doesn't make a team but Laird stamped his authority on a hard-earned victory, scoring twice in the first half and giving the Glassmen renewed hope that they may still claim a play-off spot.

It is a long shot at this stage of the season and a lot depends on how they fare in their next two matches - a home fixture against struggling AFC Darwen on Wednesday night (kick-off 7.45pm) and Saturday's trip to league leaders and title favourites Bury AFC (kick-off 3pm).

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On paper, the north east Lancashire side shouldn't pose too many problems but the reborn Shakers will be a different kettle of fish and go into the crucial match boasting 22 wins from 29 league encounters and only one defeat and a 10 point advantage over their nearest rivals, Golcar United.

Pilkington, who went into the weekend derby clash seeking their first win in six outings, could not have asked for a brighter start with Laird striking in the 16th and 23rd minutes before Taylor Prescott wrapped up the first half scoring to give the Glassmen a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Phil Marsh added a fourth goal in the 55th minutes, leaving Town facing a mountainous task.

But to their credit they managed to reduce the arrears to 4-2, thanks to goals from Lewis Hassan (67 mins) and Joshua Rhami (71 mins) and in the end emerged with at least their pride intact.

They are, however, still firmly entrenched at the foot of the table and look likely to remain there during the rest of what has been a disastrous season - just three league wins under their belts from 31 outings to date.

Town are at home on Saturday to Steeton (kick-off 3pm) while NPL neighbours Prescot Cables, who had no fixture on Saturday, make the short journey to Widnes (kick-off 3pm).

Teams - Pilkington : Heal, Sampson, Howard, Giglio, Cottington, Kenny, Watson, Cunliffe, Laird, Marsh, Prescott. Subs: Burn, Boyland, Quirk, Moore, Presho.

Town: Jones, Brown, Caddick, Kamara, Shinks, Nelson, Hassan, Cartwright, Korie-Butler, Weaver, Apperley. Subs: Rimmer, Sonko, Rhami, Maksymyk, Leggott..