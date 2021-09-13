Johnson's late strike earns Cables much-needed win

A last-gasp goal earned Prescot Cables a much-needed Northern Premier League victory on Saturday

A last-gasp goal earned Prescot Cables a much-needed Northern Premier League victory over their rivals at Hope Street on Saturday - and puts them in the right frame of mind to tackle two more crucial home fixtures - Tuesday's league encounter with Widnes (kick-off 7.45pm) and the weekend's FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Whitby Town (kick-off 3pm).

Cables, who lie 16th in the table, looked to be heading for a share of the spoils until Leon Johnson pounced in the 89th minute to send the home fans in the 407-strong crowd into raptures.

It was a fitting finale for the Pesky Bulls who had to play with 10 men after the 63rd minute dismissal of James Cooper and conceding a penalty which James Rainford slotted home to bring the scores.level.

Johnson had originally put the hosts ahead in the opening few minutes and until the spot kick incident had held the upper hand.

Then it was something of a backs-to-the-wall fight but their resilience was rewarded when they plundered maximum points 'at the death' to record a first league win of the campaign.

Teams - Cables: Allen, Sharp, Dwyer, Cooper (James), Dobie, Murphy (Daniel), Johnson, Jackson, Tames, McMilan, ONeill. Subs: Lattie, Van-Aston, Buckley, Dean, McCulloch.