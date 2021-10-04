Injury time strike denies St Helens Town share of spoils
ST HELENS TOWN 1 BACUP BOROUGH 2
Lady luck didn't smile on struggling Town as they crashed to their 10th NWCL first division defeat of the season at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.
A share of the spoils looked on the card with the referee's watch ticking towards the second minute of injury-time but substitute Callum Burton popped up to net the winner for the visitors and at the same time denied Town their fourth draw of the campaign.
A tight and evenly fought first half ended goalless but Borough finally broke the deadlock on the hour mark, thanks to Aiden Hussey, but Town responded almost immediately when hot-shot David Thompson steered the ball home.
It looked like ending that way until Burton's match-winner, leaving Town frustrated and wondering how long their barren spell is likely to last.
They have, however, a further chance on Saturday to lift the gloom when they travel to seventh-placed Chadderton (kick-off 3pm).
Teams - Town: Ruairi, McDaid, Robinson, Warra, Kamara, Clarke, Amankwah, Brown, McMahon, Thompson, Apperley, Douglas. Subs: Webster, Gore, Clegg, Merrifield,
Bacup: Turner, Walne, Siddle, Fallon, Wager, Hewitt, Mellor,Hussey, Warren, Hancock, Hill. Subs: Luby, Burton, Godsman-Pilling, Sorrell, Howard.