Injury time strike denies St Helens Town share of spoils

Lady luck didn't smile on struggling Town as they crashed to their 10th NWCL first division defeat of the season at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

A share of the spoils looked on the card with the referee's watch ticking towards the second minute of injury-time but substitute Callum Burton popped up to net the winner for the visitors and at the same time denied Town their fourth draw of the campaign.

A tight and evenly fought first half ended goalless but Borough finally broke the deadlock on the hour mark, thanks to Aiden Hussey, but Town responded almost immediately when hot-shot David Thompson steered the ball home.

It looked like ending that way until Burton's match-winner, leaving Town frustrated and wondering how long their barren spell is likely to last.

They have, however, a further chance on Saturday to lift the gloom when they travel to seventh-placed Chadderton (kick-off 3pm).

Teams - Town: Ruairi, McDaid, Robinson, Warra, Kamara, Clarke, Amankwah, Brown, McMahon, Thompson, Apperley, Douglas. Subs: Webster, Gore, Clegg, Merrifield,