Improved showing from St Helens Town but ends with another defeat

St Helens Town are firmly entrenched at the bottom of the NWCL first division table

Six defeats in their opening eight fixtures leaves St Helens Town firmly entrenched at the bottom of the NWCL first division table and facing a massive task to put their present plight behind them.

They produced a better performance against South Liverpool at Ruskin Drive on Bank Holiday Monday but still finished pointless again.

The Aigburth club seized the early initiative and went in at the interval leading by a solitary Louis Gorman goal.

Town drew level from a 47th minute effort by James Apperley but parity only lasted little over 10 minutes - Anthony Sayer edging the visitors ahead for a second time and Gorman wrapping up the points late on.

Teams - St Helens Town: McDaid, Waterson, Clegg, Kamara, Colford, Onuh, Tyrer, McMahon, Cain, Meehan, Zeinalighaleh. Subs De-Andrad, Robinson, Apperley, Weaver, Wolland.

South Liverpool: Thompson, Kelly, Wilkinson, Lloyd, Hughes, Sayer, Bathgate, Doyle, Hough, Gorman. Cornfoot. Subs: Davies, Kinsella, Keatley, Costello, Birmingham.