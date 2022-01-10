Hughes hat-trick in vain as St Helens Town lose nine goal thriller

Elliott Hughes

Ruskin Drive was no place for the faint-hearted on Saturday as two clubs languishing in the bottom half of the NWCL first division one table produced a thrill-a-minute goal bonanza.

It was a topsy-turvy encounter in which both found themselves in a position to claim all three points on offer but in a dramatic finish the Cumbrians emerged triumphant.

Town, currently propping up the table with just three league wins, were left frustrated by the outcome and no one felt it more than Elliott Hughes who ended up on the losing side despite scoring a hat-trick.

The hosts conceded the first goal after 16 minutes following a Callum Birdsall header but drew level midway through the first half via Hughes' opening salvo. only for Jack Hunter (26 mins) and Jay Wetherill (45 mins) to edge the visitors into a 3-1 interval advantage.

Boss David Platt's side, however, were far from down and out and roared back in the second half to establish a 4-3 advantage - the goals coming from Hughes (47 mins and 68 mins) and Colyfa Kamara (71 mins).

It looked at this stage as if the home side were on the brink of only their fourth league win of the campaign but were left stunned when the never-say-die Cumbrians struck back to pinch the points, thanks to further goals from Wetherill (72 mins) and Birdsall (83 mins).

Teams - Town: Phil ThompsonStephen Brown, Jesse Robinson, Colyfa Kamara, David Thompson, Ben Cartwright, Jamie Appleby, Lewis Hassan, Neil Weaver, Christy Devline, Elliott Hughes. Subs: Liam Caddick, Hal McHugh, Dale Korie-Butler, Tom Douglas, Casey Shakeshaft.

Celtic: Craig Rule, Jack Hunter, Tom Ward,Mathew Reid, Jordan Little, Jake Smith, Josh Charlton, Tom Mahone, Callum Birdsall, Jay Weatherill, Kieren Maguire.