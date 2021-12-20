Hughes double helps St Helens Town to victory at Atherton

Town won away at Atherton

A few weeks ago, Town were rooted to the foot of the NWCL first division table without a single league win to their credit and no realistic signs that better times were just around the corner.

But the introduction of a few new faces has given the club a much-needed boost, even though they are still anchored in last spot, and it goes without saying that they will need to show more consistency if they are to avoid the wooden spoon.

At the same time results have improved - three wins in the last four matches,including a 3-2 home triumph over title contenders Golcar United - speaks for itself and no doubt their New Year's resolution will be let's have more of the same.for the rest of the season.

It remained a closely run affair until the final whistle sounded at Crilly Park on Saturday but only due to the agility of home team goalkeeper Oliver Culkin who made a string of fine saves to keep David Platt's side at bay until Elliott Hughes struck 12 minutes from the end to secure maximum points.

Hughes had also opened the scoring in the 32 minute but it was quickly cancelled out by Ollie Wright.

Teams - Atherton LR : Culkin, Share, James, Lawrence, Sherwood, Lightfoot, Hilditch, Wright, Nicholls, Chadwick, Holness. Subs: Ikin, Fletcher, Dale, Horner, Abbott.

Town: Thompson (P.), Robinson, Thompson (D.), Kamara, Clarke, Cartwright, Douglas (J.),Hassan, Korie-Butler, Douglas (T.), Hughes, Subs: McMahon, Weaver, Apperley, Djabi, Patel.