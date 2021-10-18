Harsh scoreline on Town after battling efforts against Bury

Town lost at home to AFC Bury

The final scoreline did little justice to struggling Town's 90 minute display against NWCL first division table-toppers Bury in front of a 557-strong crowd at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

Just over quarter of an hour remained and at the time battling Town only trailed by a single goal against the free scoring Greater Manchester outfit and still in the hunt to snatch at least a shock draw.

But they were blown away by The Shakers' whirlwind finish in which they plundered four goals before the final whistle sounded.

The defeat relegated Town to bottom spot in the table following fellow strugglers Cleator Moor Celtic's 5-3 home win over Nelson.

A ninth minute penalty, slotted home by Benjamin Wharton, gave the visitors a perfect start, and although they were the dominant force in the first half, they were given a scare when Joshua Clegg rattled the woodwork.

Town fought hard to keep their rivals at bay in the second period but as they tired gaps began to appear at the back and Bury took full advantage of the situation.

Lewis Gilboy doubled their lead after 75 minutes before two goals from Abimbola Obasoto (81 and 82 mins) left the result in no doubt and just to add salt to the homsters' wounds, Tom Greaves wrapped up the points in injury-time.

Teams - Town: Jones Robinson, Warra, Kamara, Thompson, Onuh, Brown, Amankwah, Apperley, Devlin, Clegg. Subs: Colford, Iyamu, Cunningham, Diggle, Rugg.