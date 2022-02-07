Goodman header gives Prescot victory against Newcastle

Cables won 2-1 against Newcastle Town

Lowly Prescot Cables are showing their battling qualities as they bid to escape from the relegation zone in the Northern Premier League west division.

The Pesky Bulls have won their last four matches in confident style but results elsewhere mean they haven't moved from 18th spot in the table for goodness knows how many weeks.

They had to work hard to overcome a gritty Newcastle side at Valerie Park on Saturday and had to rely on a late goal to ensure the points were safely in the bag but it was no more than they deserved.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 23rd minute howler from Town goalkeeper Joseph Slinn gifted the hosts an opening goal, taking a swipe at the ball and missing his kick.

It was an opportunity which Sam O'Halloran took with open arms, rounding the last line of defence and slotting the ball into the inviting net.

The scoreline remained unchanged until the 72nd minute when Prescot's Reece McNally had the misfortune to turn the ball into his own net.

But it didn't deter the Pesky Bulls who snatched the all-important winner 10 minutes from the end of normal time.

Taylor Brickell produced a great run into the box before finding the head of Jack Goodman who delivered the coupe-de-grace.

The referee played six minutes of stoppage time but Cables kept their composure and earned a well earned and much-needed victory.

Prescot: Allen, Cannon-Noren, McNally, Gregory, Kearney, Williams, Nugent, Devine, Buckley, O'Halloren, Goodwin. Subs: Brickell, Farley, Glennon, Schmitdinger, Caddock.