Goalkeeper Mitchell Allen signs deal with Prescot Cables

Mitchell Allen signing his contract with first team manager Kevin Lynch (left) and club director Tony Zeverona

Allen has been the standout player of the season so far and the club feel that he has a huge future in the game and that he should be rewarded for some exceptional performances since joining the Pesky Bulls club in August 2020.

The deal, which will run until the end of this season, also has the option of a second year included, should the club wish to activate that option.

Manager Kevin Lynch has been impressed with Allen’s displays and told the Northern Premier League club's website:''He is absolutely first class in everything that he does,

''We believe that the sky's the limit for what he can achieve in the game. This deal shows that after a difficult period, the club is now looking to kick on by attracting and investing in the best talent.

''I want this to be the start of something at Cables and this deal is a statement of intent by ourselves that we will kick on to bigger and better things in the future.''

The goalkeeper said: ''It's a great feeling signing this deal. I’ve really enjoyed my time since joining Prescot and I’m grateful that the club want that to continue.

''The gaffer has been hugely influential in me extending my stay, he has a vision of where he wants to take the club in the next few years and I’m excited to be a part of that.

''I’d also like to mention the fans who are the best I’ve ever played in front of and I’m so happy to be able to carry on doing that each week.

''We’ve had a turbulent start to the season but with Kev’s vision and the new players we can start to turn this around.